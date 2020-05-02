No face masks: MCC officials collect Rs. 18,400 fine from flouters

May 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The MCC Health officials, who conducted an operation in all nine MCC Zones against those not wearing face masks, have collected a total fine of Rs. 18, 400 yesterday.

The details of fines collected in all nine zones is as follows:

Zone1-Rs.1,000; Zone 2-Rs. 3,900; Zone 3-Rs. 800; Zone 4-Rs.1,100; Zone 5-Rs. 3,000; Zone 6-Rs. 1,800; Zone 7-Rs. 3,900; Zone 8-Rs.1,900 and Zone 9-Rs.1.000.

The MCC officials have urged the public to wear face masks which is mandatory and avoid being penalised.