Mysuru youth travels to Bengaluru to get cancer drugs for a stranger!

May 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Who ever thought that there would come a day when groceries, vegetables, medicines and other essential goods are to be bought online, at the click of a button? Thanks to Coronavirus, now almost everyone knows online transactions, online shopping, making ‘Digital India’ a reality, but at such a desperate time!

Even in Mysuru, there are so many stores delivering all essential goods including medicines to the doorstep of the citizens helping the District Administration break the outbreak chain and keeping the public safe. There are so many unsung heroes who have turned Corona Warriors and here is a story of one such hero.

A cancer patient, on medication, recently visited Lakshmipuram Police Station to obtain a pass to travel to Bengaluru to get his medicines which isn’t available here. With no public transport available, there is no go than to travel in one’s own personal vehicle.

Around the same time, a member of Mysuru Yuva Samaja, M.N. Mahadev Prasad (Prasadi) was also at the Police Station, seeking permission to travel to Bengaluru for some urgent personal reasons. Mahadev Prasad, who listened to the plight of the cancer patient, assured him of getting the medicines from Bengaluru.

During these difficult times, travelling to Bengaluru, even in your own vehicle, with permission, is no joke. You will be stopped at every junction, asked about why you are outside the house, what is the purpose of your travel and should be carrying valid pass issued by the authorities concerned.

In spite of all these hurdles, Mahadev Prasad managed to reach Bengaluru, finished his work, also went to one particular medical store where the medicines were available and then came back to Mysuru. He then went back to Lakshmipuram Police Station along with Samaja Head Umesh, wherein he delivered the medicines to the cancer patient.