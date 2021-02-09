MCC Commissioner and ZP CEO take COVID shot

February 9, 2021

Fresh stock of 20,000 Covishield doses arrive

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.A. Paramesh were the prominent officers in district to get vaccinated on the second day of vaccination drive for frontline workers this morning.

While Hegde was vaccinated at Trauma Centre of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Paramesh received the jab at the District Hospital. The duo spent 30 minutes in observation room and returned to duty.

Hegde told SOM “I am perfectly alright with no side effects. Already, 25,000 healthcare staff had been vaccinated. Don’t be scared. Get vaccinated and protect yourself from COVID-19 pandemic.”

MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj said that there are 3,700 staff in the Corporation and all of them would be vaccinated in the next three to four days.

On this occasion, N. Raghavan, proprietor of Raghulal & Co, donated 4,000 packs of ORS to MCC to be distributed to the staff members after taking the vaccine. The stock was handed over to the Health Officer.

Vaccine consignment arrive

Another 20,000 doses of Covishield vaccine arrived in City yesterday night to carry on with the ongoing vaccination drive. This dose was meant for frontline workers as well as for those healthcare staff who haven’t got vaccinated yet. The remaining vaccine stock which was meant for healthcare workers, was being used to vaccinate frontline workers. Initially, the Health Department had plans to complete the drive in three days, but it may be extended by a day in view of large number, said Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and District COVID-19 Immunisation Officer.

Close on the heels of senior officers taking the vaccine,Police personnel, Pourakarmikas, Home Guards, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Revenue and Urban Development Departments staff took the vaccine at the respective vaccination sites.

Dr. Ravi said that as many as 22 sites were opened in the district for vaccinating frontline workers that included Taluk General Hospitals, District Hospitals, Urban & Rural Primary Health Centres. At District Hospital, two vaccination sites are opened though they have facility to open 11 sites. All session sites would be made active once demand increases, he added.