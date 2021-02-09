RT-PCR test mandatory for nursing students from Kerala

February 9, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With no let-up in COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala, the Karnataka Health Department has made RT-PCR test mandatory for students from Kerala who are pursuing nursing courses in city.

A senior officer of District Health Department told Star of Mysore that quite a big number of students from Kerala study in private nursing colleges. After spending a few months in their hometown, many have returned to colleges to appear for exams. Following instructions from the State office, the returnees are being subjected to RT-PCR test and some tested positive. They have been kept in isolation.

The officer said since last week, the number of positive cases in the district had gone up due to ramping up of RT-PCR tests for Kerala-returned nursing students. Monday’s COVID-19 bulletin showed 48 fresh positive cases out of which 27 cases were from a private nursing college. This has necessitated the District Health Department to make nursing students to undergo RT-PCR test.

“The identity of institution has not been disclosed to prevent embarrassment for the management. Tests are being done for those students of the Government Nursing College too,” he added. Ruling out the second wave of COVID-19, he said the cases were mainly coming from Kerala where the pandemic was still prevalent. Except Kerala, the situation was under control in other neighbouring States.

The officer said after nursing colleges, RT-PCR test would be done for industrial workers from next week. Already, one round of testing had been done.