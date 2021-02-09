One more deadline for Town Hall Multi-level Parking facility

February 9, 2021

Mysuru District Minister asks officials to complete the works in six months

Mysore/Mysuru: The much-touted Town Hall Multi-level Parking facility has got one more deadline — August 2021 — this time by Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar. The ambitious project began on April 11, 2011 and the deadline of 2012 is not met and it has been delayed every year since 2012.

Minister Somashekar visited the parking facility along with officials and elected representatives yesterday and asked the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials to call re-tenders for the 6,000 sq. ft. multi-level parking lot to complete the 30 percent of the works that are left unfinished. “The project will be completed within six months,” he later told reporters.

The Town Hall multi-level parking facility can accommodate over 600 four-wheelers and over 1,000 two-wheelers. Hyderabad-based Chhabria Associates was given the contract worth Rs. 18.28 crore and the MCC has already paid Rs. 12 crore. But the contractor moved back to Hyderabad leaving the project in a limbo.

The officials apprised the Minister that over Rs. 7 crore is required for the project to solve the water-logging problem in underground level of parking lot. A sump has to be built to collect the gushing rainwater inside the basement parking and pump the water out. Tenders have to be re-floated and the process has already gained momentum, the officials told the Minister.

The roof-top of the multi-level parking will have an Open Air Theatre and a Ranga Mantap and the work on this is almost complete. However, the work on the parking lot where cars will be parked is 80 percent complete but the work on the two-wheeler parking has come to a standstill with just pillars standing and no support walls, the Minister was told.

“The MCC Commissioner has been directed to take necessary steps to complete the work and the issue has been brought to the notice of Urban Development Minister and a final call will be taken in the next meeting,” the Minister said.

There is a demand to create another opening in the parking lot to facilitate vehicles coming from Devaraja Market. “Officers have been told about this demand and they will work on the proposal,” Somashekar added. Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Executive Engineer B. Nagaraj and others were present.