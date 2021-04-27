Steps taken to increase ICU, oxygenated beds: Dist. Minister S.T. Somashekar visits JSS Hospital

April 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar said that steps have been taken to set up more number of ICU beds in city to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

He was talking to reporters after holding a discussion with the authorities of JSS Multi-Speciality Hospital here this noon. The Minister expressed his confidence that JSS Hospital will reserve around 100 beds though they have agreed to spare 28 beds immediately.

In Mysuru district, Private Hospitals have given 378 beds to the Government. Preparation was on to create more number of oxygenated beds and ICU beds, he said and added that one round of discussion has been held with Deputy Commissioner.

Somashekar revealed that many patients and their relatives were seeking oxygenated beds no matter whether they required or not. Doctors will decide the line of treatment. Unfortunately, people out of fear, are demanding oxygenated beds, he said adding that people’s co-operation was must in this regard as critically ill patients require oxygenated beds.

On the availability of Remdesivir injection, the Minister said over 2,000 vials has been given to Mysuru district.

Police will file FIR against those who indulge in black marketing of this injection. People can share information with the cops in case they come to know of black-marketing of Remdesivir.

Earlier, the Minister held talks with Dr. (Col) M. Dayananda, Director and Dr. M. Guruswamy, Medical Superintendent, JSS Hospital. While Somashekar bargained for 100 beds, the Hospital management agreed to give 28 beds keeping in view non-covid patients.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta and others accompanied the Minister.