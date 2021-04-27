102-year-old vaccinated woman from Mumbai tests positive and recovers

April 27, 2021

Mumbai: A 102-year-old woman from Mumbai, who was vaccinated and later tested positive, has been cured of COVID-19. Author Susheela Pathak had taken her first dose of Covaxin on Mar. 23 and had tested positive before her second dose. Now she is back at her home after being cured.

She lives in Juhu with her grandson Dr. Sujit Bopardikar, his wife Dr. Vijaya Pathak and their two children. “We believe that she caught the virus from one of the people we hired as house help and the person was also working at another COVID patient’s house,” her grandson said.

The elderly lady started developing fever around Apr. 1 and the family stopped the services of all house help and her son isolated himself and Pathak in a room and became her caretaker. “We didn’t want to send her to a hospital as my grandmother would not have gotten the treatment necessary for a 102-year-old. I took care of her, but by Apr. 6, she had stopped eating and we panicked,” Dr. Bopardikar said.

Pathak was then taken to Horizon Prime Hospital in Thane and was admitted to the ICU. She was getting difficult to handle, but the doctors were patient and looked after her very well, her grandson said.

“She is quite the fighter but a little weak. Her cognitive skills and appetite are back to normal.” Dr. Bopardikar said. He too tested positive on the day he dropped his grandmother at the hospital. He also has fully recovered now. Susheela Pathak’s last book on Indian recipes was published when she was 96 years old.