No scarcity of Remdesivir injection in District: DC

April 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is dangerous, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri has asked the citizens to be extra careful.

Speaking live on Facebook page of Department of Information and Public Relations yesterday, she said the symptoms of COVID-19 second wave were totally different and people must not neglect any kind of health problems. “There is no shortage of oxygen or bed in the district. Treatment for pandemic is available both in Government and Private Hospitals. However, some persons, out of anxiety have booked beds in advance and this has denied beds to the needy patients,” she noted.

The DC said there is no shortage of Remdesivir injection in the District and Taluk Hospitals. There are 140 Private Hospitals in the district of which only 35 Hospitals have registered in Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust portal. The Remdesivir injection was supplied only to those registered hospitals and non-registered hospitals are facing shortage of this injection. “We will supply them injection if they register in the portal,” she added.

The DC ruled out scarcity of doctors or nurses to take care of the Corona positive patients and said new Covid Care Centres have been opened in the wake of sudden increase in positive cases. The State Government has been informed about the need for ventilators and the sufficient quantity of ventilators will be made available in district soon.

On vaccination, Rohini Sindhuri said the district has achieved 57 percent and has been in top slot when compared with other districts. The achievement has been 44 percent in urban areas and 75 percent in rural areas. The citizens of Mysuru must not show negligence in getting vaccinated against the contagion, she said.

The Government of India has given permission for vaccinating people above 18 years of age from May 1 for which registration starts from Wednesday (Apr. 28). It will be given free of cost at all the Government Hospitals but to avail this the beneficiaries have to register their names in advance.

No guidelines yet regarding jab for 18-plus: ADC

The State or Union Governments have so far not issued any guidelines regarding registration of names by persons above 18 years of age to get free COVID-19 vaccination from May 1. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. B.S. Manjunatha Swamy told SOM that there was no information about registration for free vaccination in CoWIN portal. Some say that registration will begin from Apr. 28 but there was no confirmation, he added.

COVID War Room: Dial 0821-2424111

Rohini Sindhuri said a COVID War Room has been set up to keep an eye on the Corona positive patients in Mysuru district. This works 24×7. Such War Rooms have been opened in Taluk Centres also. Two separate Helpline centres have been opened for Krishnaraja and Narasimharaja Constituencies. People can contact War Room by dialling 0821-2424111 and get information regarding the pandemic. She said all Corona positive patients don’t require hospitalisation as they can be under 14 days home quarantine and take nutritious food as per doctor’s advise. This is not going to create any health problems. The State Government has imposed 14-day Corona curfew to break the chain by putting restriction on unnecessary movement of people. People must co-operate with District Administration to bring down the cases, she appealed.