‘I am vaccinated, what about you?’: DC

February 9, 2021

Sets 85% target for District

Mysore/Mysuru: “I have taken COVID-19 vaccine and feeling good with no side effects. Now, it is your turn.” This was the message given by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri to the staff of Revenue Department. She was addressing a meeting of District Task Force Committee (DTFC) on immunisation in which heads of various departments participated in city yesterday.

“I took the jab on day-one of launching vaccination for frontline workers to create confidence in my district team that the vaccine is safe and it protects us from the Coronavirus. We have set a target of vaccinating at least 85 per cent of the total 17,000 frontline workers in the district in next two to three days. I give assurance to everyone that the vaccine is 100 percent safe and efficient,” Rohini said.

The DC appealed the staff to get vaccinated without fail. The list of beneficiaries has been uploaded in CoWIN App through which SMS would be sent to everyone regarding date, time and venue of vaccination. On that day, they must go to the respective vaccination sites and get inoculated. Some officers have requested for vaccinating for their family members too and for them arrangements would be made in the coming days.

Rohini said that the second dose of vaccine would be given after 28 days of first dose and immunity would boost after 45 days. “There are rumours of certain food to be avoided after being vaccinated, but do not heed to such advises and eat food of your choice,” she added

The meeting was attended by City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, ZP CEO B.A. Paramesh, DCP (Law & Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, DHO Dr. T. Amarnath and others.

Low turnout

On Monday, Health Officers had planned to vaccine 3,200 frontline workers at vaccination sites across the District. However, hardly 330 turned up due to meetings. This prompted the DC to instruct every officer in Revenue Department to take vaccination without fail.