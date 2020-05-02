Hundreds benefit from COVID-19 Mobile Clinics

May 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Everyday hundreds of people are being benefited by the COVID-19 Mobile Clinics, launched by the Mysuru District Administration on Apr.29, with the motto ‘Doctors at your doorstep.’

Thermal screening being a mandatory procedure in the Mobile Clinic service, so far no COVID-19 symptoms have been reported. Elderly citizens are making most of the service with more people undergoing BP and Sugar level testing.

While there were 10 Mobile Clinics during the launch on Wednesday (Apr.29), two more were added on Day-2 taking the number to 12 such facility.

On Day-1 (Apr.29), 10 Mobile Clinics covered Mandakalli, Ramabainagar, Gundurao Nagar, Gokulam 2nd Stage – Pourakarmika Colony, Giriyabovipalya, Basavanagudi – Hebbal, Manchegowdana Koppal, Kailasapuram, Kurimandi and Highway Circle. A total of 650 patients were screened. And on request from the residents of Ramabainagar, mobile clinic was made to visit the area on Day-2 as well.

Day-2 (Apr.30), 12 Mobile Clinics covered Jyothinagar, Gandhinagar, Srinagar, Satyanagar, Mandi Mohalla, B.M. Sri Nagar, Manjunathapura, A.K. Colony, Chinnagiri Koppal, Ramabainagar, Sunnadakeri and Medarakeri and screened over 1,450 people.

Day-3 (May 1): 12 teams screened 1,439 people in the areas covering Kyathamaranahalli, Kesare, Shantinagar, Raghavendranagar, Ittigegud, Janatanagar, Nachanahallipalya, Ashokapuram, Tilak Nagar, Nurse Quarters, Kumbarakoppal and Medar Block.

Day-4 (May 2): Areas to be covered include Hosakeri, T.K. Layout, Lakshmikanta Nagar, Lashkar Mohalla, Kukkarahalli, Nandagokula, Janata Layout, Mahadeshwara Layout, N.R. Mohalla, Bannimantap, K.R. Pura and Moveen Nagar.

The Medical teams are equipped with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and thermal screeners. Concentrating mainly on COVID-19 hotspots, the vehicles will be stationed at Anganawadi, School or Community Building and serve the people of that particular area. Health check-up and necessary medicines are being provided for free in the Mobile Clinics.

Respective MCC Zonal Officers and staff are overseeing the social distancing measures at the spot of health check-up. Also, the respective Ward Health Inspector will be In-charge of the health screening programme.