Mysuru to get required oxygen supply soon: Minister Somashekar

News

May 5, 2021

 Mysuru:  District Minister S.T. Somashekar said that Mysuru district needed 48 KL of oxygen per day and the required oxygen supply will be made available soon. 

Addressing presspersons in city after COVID-19 review meeting of Chamaraja Assembly segment at Jaladarshini Guest House this morning, he said the Government on Tuesday  had constituted a Committee headed by Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar to look into oxygen issues concerning the entire State. He said that he will put forward the oxygen needs of the district before this Committee and see that Mysuru gets its full oxygen supplies in a couple of days. “I will honestly work towards addressing issues such as lack of beds, ICUs, ventilators and other COVID treatment,” he added. 

Somashekar refused to comment on the Ch. Nagar tragedy that claimed the lives of 24 COVID patients, saying that a probe has been ordered and he will comment only after the probe headed by IAS Officer Shivayogi Kalasad presents report to the Government.

