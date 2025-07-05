NIE-IT staff accuse management of violating Court order

July 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the NIE (National Institute of Engineering) and NIE-IT Management of violating the Government and Court orders on reinstating them, the sacked employees of NIE-IT said that they are planning to file a Contempt petition in the Court.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Prof. Veda Mohan, one of the sacked faculty of NIE-IT, said that the Management had promised them job security after the NIE and NIE-IT were merged. But now the Management has broken its promise, by sacking most of the faculty and staff of NIE-IT. The matter was brought to the notice of Higher Education and Technical Education Department Principal Secretary, who ordered that the sacked staff be taken back for duty. Also, a petition was filed in the Karnataka High Court questioning their sacking.

The Court which heard their petition, passed an interim order directing the NIE Management for their re-induction. But the Management has failed to honour both these orders and as such, the sacked employees have planned to file a Contempt petition in the Court, Prof. Veda Mohan said and added that the Management should take back the sacked staff.

Dr. N.V. Archana, Dr. Raju, Dr. Ravishankar, Prof. Nitin and others were present at the press meet.

Meanwhile, the NIE Management said that it cannot say anything or react as the matter is in the Court.