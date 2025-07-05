Intl. Plastic Bag Free Day: Activists distribute cloth bags near Devaraja Market
News

Intl. Plastic Bag Free Day: Activists distribute cloth bags near Devaraja Market

July 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru:  On account of International Plastic Bag Free Day on July 3, the members of Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, Mysuru Unit and KMPK Charitable Trust, created awareness by distributing cloth bags for free in front of Devaraja Market in the city.

President of KMPK Charitable Trust Vikram Iyengar appealed to the people to refrain from using plastic carry bags that are considered hazardous to nature and join hands to make Mysuru, a ‘Plastic Free City.’

President of Karnataka Hitarakshana Vedike Vinay Kumar, S.N. Rajesh, Ravichandra, Harish Naidu, Durga Prasad, Rakesh, Srikanth Kashyap and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching