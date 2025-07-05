Intl. Plastic Bag Free Day: Activists distribute cloth bags near Devaraja Market

July 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of International Plastic Bag Free Day on July 3, the members of Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, Mysuru Unit and KMPK Charitable Trust, created awareness by distributing cloth bags for free in front of Devaraja Market in the city.

President of KMPK Charitable Trust Vikram Iyengar appealed to the people to refrain from using plastic carry bags that are considered hazardous to nature and join hands to make Mysuru, a ‘Plastic Free City.’

President of Karnataka Hitarakshana Vedike Vinay Kumar, S.N. Rajesh, Ravichandra, Harish Naidu, Durga Prasad, Rakesh, Srikanth Kashyap and others were present.