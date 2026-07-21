NIMHANS-like hospital at Gudumadanahalli: Farmers’ groups intensify protest

July 21, 2026

Mysuru: Members of Parisarakkaagi Naavu, the KRS Party, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Kannadambe Sene staged a protest at Gudumadanahalli, opposing the State Government’s proposal to establish a NIMHANS-like hospital on farmland in the area.

Several organisations joined the agitation in support of the KRRS, which has been spearheading the protest against the project. The protesters alleged that the proposed site falls within a green zone and comprises fertile agricultural land with abundant water resources.

Condemning the Government’s decision to proceed with the project despite farmers protesting for nearly 200 days, the demonstrators urged the authorities to shift the hospital to a non-agricultural site.

They suggested that the Government consider barren land instead of acquiring fertile farmland and proposed land near the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Regional Centre at Sathagalli as a suitable alternative.

The protesters warned that the agitation would be intensified if the Taluk and District Administrations failed to respond to their demands.

KRRS District President Hosur Kumar, General Secretary P. Maramkaiah, Parisarakkagi Naavu leader Parashuramegowda, Bhanu Mohan, KRS Party District President Nagaraju, pro-Kannada activist Paramesh and others participated in the protest.