January 5, 2023

Mysuru: Ningamma (101), wife of late Chikkahonnegowda and a resident of Bommenahalli village in Yelwal hobli of the taluk, passed away this morning at the village.

She leaves behind four sons including JD(S) leader Kodikumar, one daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the family’s farm land at the village today.