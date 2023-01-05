In Briefs

Skill development training for unemployed youths

January 5, 2023

Applications have been invited from eligible unemployed youths for three-month free Skill Development training in Hotel Management under Central and State Government’s DeenDayalUpadhyaya-GrameenKaushalyaYojana (DDU-GKY). Training will be given for food and beverage service assistant post. Free uniforms, training equipment and travel expenses will be provided for outstation candidates. Placement assistance will also be given.

Candidates, aged between 18 and 35 years, may submit copies of Aadhaar card, BPL card, caste certificate, SSLC marks card (pass or fail) or markscard of any equivalent educational qualification and passport size photos. Training will be held at Tti Global premises in Ittigegud, Mysuru. For details, contact Phone: 0821-2594595 or Mob: 87628-50960, according to a press release.

