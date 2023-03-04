No air connectivity between Mysuru-Kochi will hit tourism

Sir,
Apropos the news item “Mysuru-Sindhudurg flight serves no purpose: Stakeholders” (SOM dated Jan. 31, 2023) is one hundred percent true. Profitable services in demand were shelved and unviable services like this are being planned without any justification.
Most of the days, Bengaluru- Mysuru-Kochi-Agathi and back to Bengaluru in the same route was flying with premium booking.
A couple of tour operators from Kerala were organising sight-seeing of Mysuru and nearby places by conveniently connecting the sight-seeing with this fight. This tour itinerary was a big success with the tourists from Kerala — especially among the elders. Travelling by air, tourists could avoid long and tedious road journey thus saving time and related stress and strain.
Also the flight from Mysuru to Kochi was of immense help to the people from Mysuru visiting different parts of Kerala around Kochi.
Neglecting convenient air- connectivity between Mysuru and Kerala will have an adverse effect on influx of tourists from Kerala to Mysuru which will be irreversible in the long run.
With the night traffic ban on Dhimbam Ghat section, the KSRTC has cancelled night bus services towards Palakkad and Trichur, causing undue hardship to the people travelling to this part of Kerala.
It is high time that Air India or some other airlines resume the flight services between Kochi and Mysuru and save the hardship faced by the people who prefer to take a flight between Mysuru and Kochi.
– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 5.2.2023
Indigo with 39 ATR-72 and Alliance Air with 20 ATR-72 Aircraft are the only two Airlines which are now able to fly to Mysuru due to the short runway.Indigo doesn’t seem to be interested in Mysuru and AllianceAir is a government company. So we will have to wait for runway expansion to complete as Air India doesn’t have any ATR-72 as AllianceAir was not part of the disinvestment package.Even if Air India orders a fleet of 50 ATR- 72 aircraft now it might take atleast. 8-12 months for the first Aircraft to arrive , by that time mysuru airport runway expansion would have been completed and other airlines can fly their Single Aisle Narrow Body aircraft like Boeing 737 Max and Airbus A320 neo . so we will have to wait till then to see real competition for Mysuru Air Traffic.