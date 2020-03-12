No Bird Flu in City: Nagendra

March 12, 2020

MLA inspects Kukkarahalli and Hebbal Lakes; Metagalli

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the authorities have taken appropriate measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in city, the sudden death of 15 chicken at Metagalli and the death of two cranes near Hebbal Lake in city outskirts on Tuesday has created worry for the citizens.

In this regard, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra visited B.M. Shree Nagar and Kukkarahalli and Hebbal Lakes this morning along with officials concerned to inspect the two spots and advise the Departments to take preventive measures. During the visit, one of the officials told the MLA that samples of dead birds were sent to Institute of Animal Health & Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru and the report tested negative for bird flu in city.

The MLA has asked the public not to panic since there is no positive case of bird flu in city nor the deadly coronavirus. He asked that a special team comprising officials from MCC Health Committee, Forest Department, Veterinary Department and other concerned departments convene a meeting at the earliest to discuss the prevention of outbreak of both the diseases in city and take necessary steps to avoid any incidents. The MLA has also instructed that the team should inspect all the Lakes in city.

‘Those owning pets in city should take care and monitor the pets health closely. If the owners find any change in the pet’s health, they should immediately take the pet to the nearest Veterinary doctor,’ said Nagendra.

A 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi, suspected to be infected with coronavirus died on Tuesday night, and the exact cause of his death is being ascertained. Health Minister B. Sriramulu, on Wednesday, said there is no confirmation that the death was due to coronavirus and test reports of his samples were awaited. The man had recently returned from Saudi Arabia. “So, members of public should not panic, but instead follow proper hygiene. With the onset of summer in city, some scientists have also said that coronavirus might not survive in such high temperatures,’ the MLA said, while addressing media persons.

MCC Health Officer Dr. Jayanth, Veterinary Department Assistant Director Dr. S.C. Suresh, Deputy Director Dr. Ajith and others were present.

