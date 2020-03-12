Inauguration of ‘Skill and Simulation Centre’ at JSS Hospital on Mar.14

March 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS Medical College and JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, have established a state-of-the-art ‘Skill and Simulation Centre’ in the third floor of old OPD Block of JSS Hospital on M.G. Road in city.

The Simulation Centre, set up at a cost of Rs. 22 crore in an area of 12,000 sq.ft, will be inaugurated on Mar.14 by Dr. Rakesh Kumar Vats, Secretary-General, Medical Council of India, at 10.30 am at Sri Rajendra Centenary Auditorium in JSS Hospital.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. Housing and District in-Charge Minister V. Somanna will preside.

This Skill and Simulation Centre will help in providing comprehensive skilled training to the medical students and other healthcare professionals to acquire advanced medical and surgical skills. The learning through skilled trainers and simulators will provide an opportunity for acquiring precision in life-saving procedures.

The facility has mannequins and simulators that closely simulate humans which can breathe, cry, blink, bleed and respond either automatically or manually to the physical and medical interventions. The Centre has facilities for advanced training in laparoscopy, arthroscopy, endoscopy, colonoscopy, bronchoscopy urological procedures and ultrasound imaging.

The Skill and Simulation facility also has Birthing Simulator, Adult Patient Simulator, Neonatal Simulator, Infant and Child mannequins in virtual Intensive Care Units (ICU), Paediatric-ICU and operation theatre modules to provide real-time experience and learn the skills for handling complex case scenario.

The case scenarios can be practiced by the team on the mannequins before actually carrying out the same on the patients. This state-of-the-art Centre will be one of the largest and most advanced facility available to help professionals.

Renowned National and International faculty will be involved in knowledge and skill transfer through this centre to all the students and healthcare professionals to learn and update the emerging advances in healthcare technology.

JSS Medical College has been ranked 17th in India by the National Institutional Ranking Frame Work (NIRF), Ministry of Human Resource Development.

