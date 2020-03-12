BJP names Jyotiraditya Scindia for Rajya Sabha shortly after he joins party

March 12, 2020

New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia has been named by the BJP for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh due for elections later this month. The announcement came shortly after the 49-year-old four-time Lok Sabha MP joined the BJP.

Scindia left the Congress, his party of 18 years, on Tuesday. Before announcing his resignation from the Congress on Twitter, he met Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

One of the reasons for his switch was said to be the promise of a RS nomination by BJP, something that had proved to be a tough ask for him in Congress. Elections will be held on Mar. 26 for three RS seats falling vacant in Madhya Pradesh; the State has 11 seats in upper house. Any change in the State Government will have an impact on these polls, where voting is by MLAs.

