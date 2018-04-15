No extension of voting time, says Chief Electoral Officer

Bengaluru: Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar has said that the Election Commission (EC) had no plans to increase time for voting on May 12.

Speaking at a media interaction jointly organised by Press Club of Bengaluru and Bengaluru Reporters Guild here yesterday, Sanjiv Kumar said that it was difficult to extend the time since logistics of 58,000 polling booths had to be worked out.

Pointing that there were currently 4.96 crore voters in the State, he said that with new voters registering themselves in large numbers, the nmber may go beyond five crore.

Announcing that the EC has set 58,000 Polling Booths across the State, he said that 3.65 lakh personnel will be deployed for election work.

“At least five dedicated all-women polling booths called “Pink Polling Booths’ will be set-up in city areas and one booth in villages,” he added.

Continuing, Sanjiv Kumar said that the EC will be setting up booths in the basements of the building to facilitate the physically challenged and senior citizens to cast their votes.

Referring to complaints by several independent candidates wishing to contest the Assembly elections not being allowed to hold rallies and meetings, he clarified that any candidate either independent or belonging to a party, can do so only after filing nomination papers.

“Permission cannot be granted till such a time as it will be violation of various laws, including IPC, Representation of Peoples Act, Police Act and Municipal Laws too,” he added.

Rs.43 crore sized

Sanjiv Kumar said that EC has set up 2,500 check-posts in the State to track poll irregularities.

Pointing out that the Commission has so far seized Rs.43 crore worth valuables and cash since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, he said that the flying squads’ vehicles equipped with GPS have been enforcing the Model Code of Conduct.