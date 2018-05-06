Campaigning gains momentum in Mysuru

Mysuru: With the poll date fast approaching, candidates from all political parties and also independents, in the three Assembly segments of the city, have stepped up campaigning. Yesterday, K.R. BJP candidate S.A. Ramdas continued his brisk campaigning covering Vidyaranyapuram, Chamundipuram and surrounding areas.

He was accompanied by Corporator M.V. Ramprasad and other leaders. Speaking to SOM during the course of his campaign, Ramdas said that he is visiting two to three thousand houses everyday in order to keep in touch with the voters.

Maintaining that he is chiefly focussing on the work that he has done as Minister in the previous BJP Government and also on the host of programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pointing out that he has been extensively using social media and also other means such as voice message, SMS etc., in order to reach out to almost all voters of the Constituency, he said that all Morchas of the party such as Mahila Morcha, OBC Morcha etc., are working overtime to ensure his victory.

Congress candidate M.K. Somashekar also campaigned in T.K. Layout, Kuvempunagar M-Block and surrounding areas. He was accompanied by Corporator Sunil Kumar. Speaking to SOM, Somashekar said that he is visiting one and half thousand houses every day and distributing pamphlets on the development works taken up by him over the past five years. He further said that his daughter Pranusha and son-in-law too have been extensively campaigning on his behalf in the constituency.

Chamaraja Congress candidate and MLA Vasu undertook brisk campaigning in Medar Block, Bamboo Bazar and surrounding areas.

Ex-Mayors Rajeshwari Puttaswamy and B.K. Prakash, former Deputy Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Corporator M. Ramesh and others accompanied him.

JD(S) candidate Prof. K.S. Rangappa campaigned in Paduvarahalli and surrounding areas.

In N.R. Constituency, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate B.M. Nataraj campaigned in Raghavendranagar and Vidyanagar.

Minister and Congress candidate Tanveer Sait campaigned in Beedi Colony and surrounding areas, while BJP candidate Sandesh Swamy campaigned in Kyatamaranahalli and neighbouring areas.