No Feeding stray dogs in public
News

No Feeding stray dogs in public

August 22, 2025
  • Feeding allowed only in dedicated areas
  • Supreme Court modifies its earlier order, allows release of dogs from shelters after vaccination
  • Rabid and aggressive dogs not to be released

New Delhi: In a big relief to stray dogs and animal-lovers, the three-Judge Bench of Supreme Court comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria, this morning modified the earlier order of Aug. 11, announcing the release of stray dogs from shelters after being dewormed and vaccinated, excluding rabid and aggressive dogs which shall continue to be kept in the shelters.

The Bench said, “Prohibition on release of strays shall be stayed. They shall be dewormed, vaccinated and sent back to the same area.” However, the Apex Court maintained the public feeding of dogs shall not be permitted and ordered for the creation of dedicated place for feeding.

The Bench stressed that no individual or organisation should obstruct the functioning of municipal bodies in capturing stray dogs. Public servants facing obstruction will be free to initiate proceedings against those responsible and each NGO or animal lover found creating hindrance may be directed to pay Rs. 25,000 as costs.

Pertinently, the Court expanded the scope of the proceedings by impleading all States and Union Territories (UTs) as parties to the case.

Earlier, the matter was limited to the Delhi-NCR area. The Court said that it will formulate a national policy after hearing the case in detail.

Justice Vikram Nath clarified that the directions issued by the Court were interim in nature, noting that all States and Union Territories had been impleaded in the matter to give it a                            pan-India scope. He also observed that similar matters were currently pending before                                                      various High Courts across the country.

READ ALSO  BDA corruption case: Relief to Yediyurappa as SC stays investigation

The Court clarified that animal lovers who wish to adopt stray dogs may approach municipal corporations with application for adoption.

It may be recalled that, on Aug. 11, Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, required the Municipal Corporation of  Delhi (MCD) and civic agencies in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram — later expanded in a written order to include Faridabad — to round up all stray dogs within eight weeks and keep them in dedicated shelters, with no re-release onto the streets. The order had led to strong protests, political backlash and criticism from animal rights groups.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching