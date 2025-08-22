No Feeding stray dogs in public

August 22, 2025

Feeding allowed only in dedicated areas

Supreme Court modifies its earlier order, allows release of dogs from shelters after vaccination

Rabid and aggressive dogs not to be released

New Delhi: In a big relief to stray dogs and animal-lovers, the three-Judge Bench of Supreme Court comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria, this morning modified the earlier order of Aug. 11, announcing the release of stray dogs from shelters after being dewormed and vaccinated, excluding rabid and aggressive dogs which shall continue to be kept in the shelters.

The Bench said, “Prohibition on release of strays shall be stayed. They shall be dewormed, vaccinated and sent back to the same area.” However, the Apex Court maintained the public feeding of dogs shall not be permitted and ordered for the creation of dedicated place for feeding.

The Bench stressed that no individual or organisation should obstruct the functioning of municipal bodies in capturing stray dogs. Public servants facing obstruction will be free to initiate proceedings against those responsible and each NGO or animal lover found creating hindrance may be directed to pay Rs. 25,000 as costs.

Pertinently, the Court expanded the scope of the proceedings by impleading all States and Union Territories (UTs) as parties to the case.

Earlier, the matter was limited to the Delhi-NCR area. The Court said that it will formulate a national policy after hearing the case in detail.

Justice Vikram Nath clarified that the directions issued by the Court were interim in nature, noting that all States and Union Territories had been impleaded in the matter to give it a pan-India scope. He also observed that similar matters were currently pending before various High Courts across the country.

The Court clarified that animal lovers who wish to adopt stray dogs may approach municipal corporations with application for adoption.

It may be recalled that, on Aug. 11, Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, required the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and civic agencies in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram — later expanded in a written order to include Faridabad — to round up all stray dogs within eight weeks and keep them in dedicated shelters, with no re-release onto the streets. The order had led to strong protests, political backlash and criticism from animal rights groups.