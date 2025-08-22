Rs. 400 cr. traffic fines pending in city

August 22, 2025

50% off on traffic fines from tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has once again announced 50 percent rebate on e-challan traffic fine payment, which will help motorists with multiple traffic violations pending against them.

According to a notification from the Office of V.S. Pushpa, Under-Secretary, Transport Department, on Aug. 21, 2025, the order will be in effect all over Karnataka from Aug. 23 till Sept. 12.

Previously, 50 percent rebate on pending traffic fine was announced in 2023 and this is for the third time State Government has announced rebate.

Payment of fines can be made at all the Traffic Police Stations in Mysuru city, Traffic Management Centre at Police Commissioner’s Office premises, Traffic Police on vehicle inspection and Karnataka One Mobile Application.

M. Shivashankar, Traffic ACP, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning said that the State Government has ordered 50 percent rebate on e-challan traffic fines from tomorrow for which a software is being readied for fine collection.

The software will be readied by tonight and collection of fines will begin from tomorrow till Sept. 12. Pointing out that there is Rs. 400 crore traffic fines pending in city, the ACP said that fines will be collected at all Traffic Police Stations in city, and called upon the public to make use of the opportunity and clear their pending fines as once a case is registered, there is no escape from paying the fine.