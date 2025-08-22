‘Dharmada Ulivigagi Dharma Yuddha’: BJP stages Constituency-wise protest in support of Dharmasthala in Mysuru
August 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP workers staged simultaneous protests at every Assembly Constituencies in the city this morning, under the slogan ‘Dharmada Ulivigagi Dharma Yuddha,’ expressing their solidarity with Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala.

This follows a call by State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, for the State-wide protest in all Assembly Constituencies.

BJP workers of Krishnaraja (KR) Assembly Constituency staged a protest in front of Prasanna Anjaneyaswamy temple, Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) complex in Kuvempunagar, while Chamaraja Assembly Constituency party workers staged a sit-in at Gandhi Square. Chamundeshwari segment workers staged a protest at Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle in Ramakrishnanagar.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa led the party workers at Kuvempunagar, along with KR Constituency President Gopal Raje Urs and OBC Morcha leaders while City BJP General Secretary B.M. Raghu and Chamundeshwari Constituency President Rakesh Bhat, jointly led the agitation at Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle.

City BJP President and former Chamaraja MLA  L. Nagendra led the protest at Gandhi Square.

The slogans were raised against State Government, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the Home Minister.

Rakesh Bhat, President of BJP Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency said, if the Hindu community revolts, the Government will fall. Sameer, the YouTuber shot the video from an undisclosed location and is spreading canards against Dharmasthala. The Government is not taking any action                               against Sameer.

