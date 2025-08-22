President’s visit: MCC Commissioner carries out route inspection
August 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With President of India Droupadi Murmu scheduled to visit city to take part in the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of AIISH (All India Institute of Speech & Hearing) located on Bogadi Road on Sept.1 and stay overnight in the city, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif today carried out an inspection of the routes that the President would travel during her visit.

Starting his review  from Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza, where the President would stay during her visit, Asif inspected Lalitha Mahal Road, Alanahalli Ring Road junction, Nanjangud Ring Road junction, Mysore Airport in Mandakalli, Bogadi Ring Road junction and Bogadi Road, where AIISH is located.

During the inspection, the MCC Commissioner directed the staff to clean the roads, cover up all potholes, clear road humps, trim bushes and shrubs that have outgrown on road dividers, prune tree branches that would block the vision of the President’s security entourage and to strictly follow the protocol in place for the President’s visit.

He also instructed to ensure that necessary works are done in right earnest and not to give any scope for protocol lapses.

MCC officials and staff accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that President Murmu is likely to visit the Mysore Palace and Chamundi Hill during her stay in the city. In this backdrop, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif is likely to visit Chamundi Hill temple tomorrow to review the arrangements to be made there as per the protocol.

