First hi-tech Govt. fish food stall in city

August 22, 2025

Vacant building near old DC’s Office identified to open the hi-tech Matsya Darshini

Mysore/Mysuru: Here is a piece of good news for those having a taste for sea food, mainly fish. Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) Ltd.,, is all set to open its first hi-tech Matsya Darshini, a fish food stall in the city.

A vacant building near Old Deputy Commissioner’s office in the Central Business District (CBD) area, will be modified to create a makeover, to cater to fish lovers. The stall will be operated and maintained by KFDC, a State Government owned public enterprise.

This initiative is in consonance with the 2024-25 budgetary announcement made by the State Government, that had earmarked Rs. 50 lakh to open Matsya Darshini, a hi-tech sea food stall, exclusively in the city. KFDC, has already submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) at an estimated cost of Rs. 80 lakh to the Government, pending approval. While the Government has set aside Rs. 50 lakh for the proposed stall, the additional Rs. 30 lakh will be borne by KFDC.

The KFDC Officers along with their counterparts in Fisheries Department, have inspected the building, infusing hopes in implementing the project.

KFDC, holds the credit of popularising sea food in the interior parts of the State, through its Cold Chain. Fisheries Development Corporation alone runs Matya Darshini, at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Kolar and Tumakuru, with 25 more outlets in Bengaluru operated through agencies. The response in Bengaluru is good, especially for a variety of fish delicacies offered on a platter, at affordable rates.

Similarly, sea food in coastal style with the menu comprising Tawa Fry, Rava Fry and Deep Fry among others will be available at the new Matsya Darshini in the making. It will be run on the lines of a mess.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Department G.H. Manjunath said, acting speedily, the Deputy Commissioner has completed the process of handing over the building to KFDC two months ago. The works on renovating the building will be taken up shortly. If all goes according to the plans, the building will be renovated in an attractive style and may be open to service in a short span of two months.