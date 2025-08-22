No peace even in death at Muktidhama!
No peace even in death at Muktidhama!

August 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: There seems to be no end to the woes at Muktidhama, a hi-tech crematorium of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) at Vijayanagar fourth stage in city. A relative of a deceased person, who had gone to the crematorium to attend the last rites, has expressed his disappointment over the sorry state of affairs.

“The last rites was scheduled at 12 noon and after reaching the place with the mortal remains, the staff was not found in place at the crematorium. When enquired, it was learnt that, the gas burning chamber has gone defunct due to repairs. With one body cremated at electric burning place in the morning, it takes sometime to receive another body, until the heat of the machine is reduced, to rerun the facility. So, the staff will come only at 3 pm,” said the person in regretting tone.

Muktidhama, was built by MUDA and handed over to MCC for operation and maintenance in the year 2016.

Since then, the issues grappling crematorium, have become the order of the day.

