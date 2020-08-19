No giant Ganeshas this year

August 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Every year by now, the main thoroughfares of Mysuru city would have colourful and huge idols of Ganesha and Gowri, some with even varied themes. But this season, the scene is different with COVID-19 taking the sheen off the celebrations.

Areas including K.T. Street, Ramakrishnanagar, Agrahara Circle, near 101 Ganapathi Temple, Paduvarahalli, Saraswathipuram, Kuvempunagar, near Bandanthamma Temple and Irwin Road, which once showcased magnificent idols for the festive season, now display only a minimum collection of idols.

Even the size has been reduced to almost half of the previous years that too with only small idols making way to market as the authorities have laid down strict guidelines for the celebrations in view of the pandemic.

Idol-makers say, as there were little hopes of permission for public installation of Ganesha idols amidst the pandemic, they have not readied any big idols and only idols from 1 to 3 ft in height are in the market.

It may be mentioned here that initially, the guidelines for Ganesha festivities banned public installations. However, the revised guidelines issued only on Aug.17, allowed public installation of idols with restrictions on size and gathering.

Now, idol-makers hope that youth organisations/ associations, who used to install Ganesha idols all these years, would come forward to place order for bigger idols (not exceeding 4 ft, according to the guidelines).

As of now, the little Ganeshas are ruling the market and yet are waiting for devotees. Idol-makers hope to make some business from tomorrow as today being Amavasya, not many would consider buying Ganesha-Gowri idols and business remains bleak.