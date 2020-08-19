Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC Orders CBI Probe
News

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC Orders CBI Probe

August 19, 2020

New Delhi: The CBI will take over investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Supreme Court ordered this morning, asking the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence it has collected to the investigating agency. 

The SC also said the FIR registered in Patna based on a complaint filed by Sushant Singh’s father was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and had been investigating whether he was suffering from depression and had felt slighted by film industry insiders. 

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh filed a case in Bihar accusing Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating his son financially and mentally harassing him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching