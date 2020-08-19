Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC Orders CBI Probe

August 19, 2020

New Delhi: The CBI will take over investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Supreme Court ordered this morning, asking the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence it has collected to the investigating agency.

The SC also said the FIR registered in Patna based on a complaint filed by Sushant Singh’s father was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and had been investigating whether he was suffering from depression and had felt slighted by film industry insiders.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh filed a case in Bihar accusing Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating his son financially and mentally harassing him.