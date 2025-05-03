No-hawking zone around Hill Temple

May 3, 2025

Vendors banned within 100-metre radius of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple

Mysuru: In a move to enhance visitor convenience and restore sanctity at the Hill shrine, authorities have enforced a ban on all commercial activities within a 100-metre radius of the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill, effective from May 1.

The ban, enforced in the public interest, aims to ease congestion and ensure smooth movement for dignitaries, foreign tourists and the lakhs of devotees who visit the globally renowned temple. Hawkers and vendors crowding the Temple entrance will now have to shift their business operations beyond the restricted zone.

Officials from the Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority said the step is crucial to improve traffic flow and offer a hassle-free experience to pilgrims. They appealed to residents, traders and devotees to cooperate fully with the directive.

“The sanctity of the Temple is being compromised. Devotees and hawkers are literally jostling for space and even VIPs, including judges, have raised concerns about the chaotic and unhealthy environment,” said M.J. Roopa, Secretary of the Authority, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning.

Roopa said Authority has received repeated complaints from devotees regarding hawkers’ proximity to Temple premises. “Many people have remarked that the hawking activity atop Chamundi Hill has spoiled the spiritual atmosphere,” she noted.

A meeting is scheduled for May 16 with the Secretary of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department (Muzrai), where the eviction of vendors will be discussed. “A proposal to clear the vendors will be submitted and elected representatives will also be consulted before arriving at a final decision,” Roopa added.

The move comes ahead of peak pilgrimage season from July to October and is expected to significantly improve crowd management while preserving the sanctity of one of Karnataka’s most revered religious destinations.