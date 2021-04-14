No Heli-Tourism Project against public opinion

April 14, 2021

District Minister Somashekar says he was not much aware of Tourism Department plans

Forest Department to hold public hearing on tree-felling on Apr. 23

Mysore/Mysuru: Two days after Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha launching a no-holds-barred attack on the proposed Heli-Tourism Project at the 40-acre Tourism Department land near Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, District Minister S.T. Somashekar today categorically stated that the Government will not go against public opinion on the issue.

Somashekar’s statement has come at a time when opposition has been growing against the cutting of more than 100 trees to construct the Heliport for Heli-Tourism linking Mysuru with a couple of other tourist destinations across the State including Hampi. It is a pet project of Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeeshwar, who incidentally also holds the portfolio of Environment and Ecology.

Those against the project have argued that Lalitha Mahal area is a butterfly and a birding zone and the proposed Heli-Tourism project would cause irreparable damage to the ecology. Following the outrage, Forest Department has agreed to conduct a public hearing on Apr. 23 to seek objections to the felling of trees.

Speaking to media persons after taking part in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrations organised by District Administration at Town Hall in city this morning, the Minister said that he was not much aware of Tourism Department’s plans on Heli-Tourism and how it will benefit Mysuru.

When reporters apprised the Minister about the growing public opinion against the project, Somashekar said that the State Government will not go against popular sentiments.

“The Forest Department has invited public opinion and I am told about the public hearing on Apr. 23. The Government has not done anything against public opinion till now. Let the hearing happen and we will take note of the popular opinion. We will be in favour of public sentiments,” the District Minister said.

During his visit to the Lalitha Mahal area on Monday, MP Pratap Simha took the Tourism Department officials to task and termed the Heli-Tourism project — without a proper vision document and a revenue model — a publicity stunt.

He had particularly asked the officials whether Mysuru District Minister Somashekar was aware of such a project that causes massive destruction of trees. The MP had insisted that the Government should not go against public opinion.

Public hearing

The public hearing of the Forest Department will be held at Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram from 11 am on Apr. 23 and the public can file their objections during the hearing. Objections could also be submitted through e-mail ([email protected]) so as to reach the authorities before 11 am on Apr. 23.

The written objections may also be sent to the Assistant Conservator of Forest, Mysuru Division, Aranya Bhavan, First Floor, Ashokapuram, 6th Cross, Mysuru – 570008.

Siddharamaiah opposes

Former Chief Minister and the current leader of Congress Legislature Party in the Assembly Siddharamaiah too has opposed the Heli-Tourism project that will lead to cutting of trees.

In a tweet on Monday, he said that the State Government must drop the project as it causes damage to the environment. “I stand with the people of Mysuru who have opposed the Heli-Tourism project,” he tweeted.