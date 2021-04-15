‘Heli-Tourism at the cost of ecology in Mysuru needless’

April 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Politicians cutting across party lines and from within the ruling BJP have reiterated that Mysuru does not need Heli-Tourism from Lalitha Mahal surroundings at the cost of environment and after cutting hundreds of trees.

Apart from MP Pratap Simha, Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar and Opposition Leader and former CM Siddharamaiah, joining the chorus now is R. Raghu Kautilya, Chairman of D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation who has stated that the Heli-Tourism is not inevitable to Mysuru.

In a press release, Raghu Kautilya has said that while tourism stakeholders would welcome the concept of Heli-Tourism if at all there is potential, it would not be advisable to cut hundreds of trees. Let the authorities identify another parcel of land where there is no destruction of ecology and initiate Heli-Tourism, he added.

“Saving trees and environment must be the first priority and we must exhibit maturity while initiating such projects. As a Mysurean and a person who loves nature, I am opposed to felling of trees in the name of tourism development. Plenty of land is available elsewhere where Heli-Tourism can be introduced and promoted without causing environmental damage,” he opined.

Mysuru is known for its art and culture and equally important is greenery and environment. “As such, the Maharajas placed emphasis on water, sustainable development and protection of natural resources. We need to save the natural resources that have been handed over to us. Let alternative land be identified and let the Tourism Department drop the Heli-Tourism plan from Lalitha Mahal surroundings,” he added.

Social media Campaign

Following an outrage over proposed cutting of more than 100 trees in the premises of Lalitha Mahal Palace for the Heli-Tourism project, the Forest Department will conduct a public hearing on April 23 to seek objections to the felling of trees.

As soon as the Forest Department released the notification about the public hearing, a campaign has begun in social media urging people to send emails to [email protected]l.com with a series of objections. Messages are being circulated in almost all groups connected with wildlife, environment and also WhatsApp groups owned and operated by NGOs and voluntary organisations.

Members are being urged to attend the public hearing on that day at 11 am in large numbers to object such unscientific chopping of trees. Written objections may also be sent to the Assistant Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Division, Aranya Bhavan, First Floor, Ashokapuram, 6th Cross, Mysuru – 570 008.

On the other hand, those who are in favour of the Heli-Tourism project too have been urged to participate in the public hearing in large numbers and talk in favour of the project.