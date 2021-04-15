Evening rain brings relief from stifling April heat

April 15, 2021

Above normal rainfall may occur in Mysuru district from April 16 to April 22

Mysore/Mysuru: A spell of evening rain brought respite from sweltering weather in city and neighbouring areas yesterday with the weatherman predicting intermittent showers till Mar. 17. The precipitation will bring the mercury down in the region.

The drizzle gave some respite from the dryness the city had endured for over last few weeks and although it did not rain heavily in some parts, it was enough to wet some of the items which some of the street vendors had stored in open air. For some, the light showers saved their time from watering the flower plants and other vegetation.

It began to rain at 7 pm as people were on their way home. It rained heavily in the heart of the city including Mysore Palace, D. Devaraja Urs Road, Agrahara, Kuvempunagar, Vidyaranyapuram, N.R. Mohalla, Bannimantap, Saraswathipuram and surrounding areas. Places like Kadakola, Nanjangud, Bannur, Hullahalli and surrounding areas also received rainfall.

It rained for more than one hour and as usual, low-lying areas including Chamundipuram, Gundurao Nagar, and Anandnagar were flooded. Areas including the surroundings of Mysore Palace, K.R. Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Gandhi Square and Sayyaji Rao Road were overflowing with drainage water making it difficult for two-wheeler riders to navigate through the pothole-dominated roads that were filled with drainage water and rain water.

Scientists at Organic Farming and Research Station at Naganahalli (OFRSN) said that as per the forecast received from the Meteorological (MET) Department, light to moderate rainfall will prevail in Mysuru till April 17.

The day temperature is expected to be 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and night temperature is expected to be 20 to 31 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the morning hours is expected to be 80 to 84 percent and afternoon relative humidity is expected to be in the range of 36 to 40 percent. Wind speed expected to be 4 to 5 km per hour. As per the National Agromet Bulletin Extended Range Forecast (ERFS) prediction, above normal rainfall may occur in Mysuru district from April 16 to April 22.