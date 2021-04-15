Vaccination for people below 45 years soon: Union Minister

April 15, 2021

Bengaluru: Union Chemicals and Fertiliser Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda (DVS) has hinted at the Central Government’s decision to vaccinate people below 45 years of age soon. This is being done to check the spike of COVID-19 pandemic across the nation.

“Currently, the Union Government is giving free vaccination to persons above 45 years age. Preparations are on to give the jab for citizens below 45 years,” he told media after taking the second dose of vaccine at K.C. General Hospital here last evening.

The Minister said two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, were in full stock. So far, 22 crore doses of vaccines have been produced and already 11-12 crore population had been vaccinated.

“India has supplied six crore doses to 90-plus countries. Now, the Russian-manufactured Sputnik vaccine, is being imported. This will help in speeding up the ongoing vaccination drive for various age categories of the population,” he said.

On shortage of Remdesivir vaccine being used in Corona treatment, Gowda said that the export of this vaccine has been banned to avoid its shortages. Seven Indian Pharmaceutical Companies have got the licence to manufacture this vaccine. This injection cannot be stored for more than three months. Since the number of Corona positive cases had dropped considerably three months ago, the demand for this injection declined and the companies too stopped the manufacturing of this injection. In view of spike in Corona positive cases again in the country, those companies have resumed the production of the injection on a war-footing, he added.

He said the vaccination drive was going on smoothly across the country. More than vaccinating, it was also important to spread the message that the vaccines are safe and efficient. “I took first dose 40 days ago and now I have taken the second dose. I have never experienced any side-effects. I congratulate the health staff of K.C. General Hospital for vaccinating 11,000 persons successfully so far,” he added.