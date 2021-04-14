CBSE Class 12 exams postponed, Class 10 exams cancelled

April 14, 2021

New Delhi: The Class 10 CBSE Board exams have been cancelled and Class 12 Board exams have been postponed. CBSE Class 10 Board results will be prepared on the basis of objective criterion developed by the Board. Class 12 students will be given a fresh date.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and other senior education officials this noon to discuss the CBSE exams that were set to start from May 4.

For CBSE Class 10 students, result will be prepared on the basis of an “objective criterion.” Any candidate who is not satisfied with marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams. Last year too CBSE had devised a new scheme for Class 10 students.

The decision has been taken in response to nationwide calls to cancel CBSE Board exams by the State Ministers and the students. Students had been campaigning online for the cancellation of exams. They were demanding cancellation of offline papers or a postponement for now.