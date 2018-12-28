No incidence of H1N1 flu in Mysuru District
News

No incidence of H1N1 flu in Mysuru District

District Surgeon Dr. Pashupathi clarifies

Mysuru: There is no incidence of Swine Flu (H1N1) reported in city so far, said District Surgeon Dr. Pashupathi.

Star of Mysore had published a report yesterday that two persons had died  in Mysuru due to H1N1.

Clarifying on the report, Dr. Pashupathi said that though there were reports of viral fever and breathing problems, there were no cases of H1N1 in Mysuru and the deaths that were reported were not due to H1N1.  

The Health and Family Welfare Department has taken all measures to pprevent thespread of epidemic and other diseases in the district, he said.

On the reports of two people succumbing to Swine Flu in Bengaluru, he said that it had not come to his notice.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore

December 28, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching