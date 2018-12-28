No incidence of H1N1 flu in Mysuru District

District Surgeon Dr. Pashupathi clarifies

Mysuru: There is no incidence of Swine Flu (H1N1) reported in city so far, said District Surgeon Dr. Pashupathi.

Star of Mysore had published a report yesterday that two persons had died in Mysuru due to H1N1.

Clarifying on the report, Dr. Pashupathi said that though there were reports of viral fever and breathing problems, there were no cases of H1N1 in Mysuru and the deaths that were reported were not due to H1N1.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has taken all measures to pprevent thespread of epidemic and other diseases in the district, he said.

On the reports of two people succumbing to Swine Flu in Bengaluru, he said that it had not come to his notice.

