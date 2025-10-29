NO land from State; NO funds from Centre

October 29, 2025

Mysuru: After Kannada was accorded Classical Language status, a Central Office was established at the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) on Hunsur Road in Mysuru. The Centre continues to host lectures, workshops and various training camps from this temporary facility.

At one point, there were efforts to shift the Classical Kannada Office to Bengaluru. However, following strong opposition from Mysureans, the office was retained in Mysuru.

Despite this, the Classical Kannada Centre still lacks its own dedicated building. About five acres of land are required for its construction.

While the Central Government has assured funding once the land is provided, the State Government has not yet formally proposed the release of land. Consequently, the plan for a permanent facility and funds from the Central Government have remained stalled.

Efforts were earlier made to secure five acres either at the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion premises in Manasagangothri or on land opposite Basava Chair. However, University of Mysore declined this proposal. As a result, the long-pending dream of constructing a permanent Central Office for Classical Kannada studies remains unrealised.

We have written to the State Government requesting allocation of land. In fact, land has already been identified and registered under the designated name for the construction of the Central Office for Kannada’s Classical Language status. The next step is for the State Government to write to the Central Government seeking funds for the building’s construction.

We have submitted several proposals to the State Government in this regard, but none have yielded results so far. The State Government has not yet recommended the land allocation and consequently, the Central Government has not released funds. As a result, the long-cherished dream of establishing a dedicated Central Office for Kannada’s Classical Language status remains unfulfilled.

—Prof. N.M. Talawar, Director, Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada