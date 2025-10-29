Clear footpath encroachment on Sawday Road: DCP to traders

October 29, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 29 – Starting today, the City Police have instructed the people to stop parking their vehicles on footpath and clear encroachments on their own, on a stretch of Sawday Road from Milad Park to Mission Hospital.

A team of Police Officers, led by DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, inspected the stretch of the road yesterday and issued stern instructions, to streamline pedestrian movement and prompt the road users to abide by the traffic rules.

The team of officials including Narasimharaja (NR) Sub-Division ACP Mathew Thomas, Traffic ACP Shivashankar, NR Traffic Police Inspector Rekhabai and Mandi Police Inspector Diwakar, carried out the inspection by foot and noticed the traffic related hurdles.

The shopkeepers were warned against encroaching upon the footpath space in the name of business and parking their vehicles on the same. This follows the haphazard parking of thousands of vehicles on the either side of 1.5-km stretch of road. That apart, the automobile consultants, who trade used vehicles, mainly two-wheelers, were using the footpath space to display the vehicles, which was causing traffic jam, adding to the hustle and bustle on the road.

At the ‘Jana Samparka Sabhe’ held with the locals, at Mandi Police Station in the evening, DCP Sundar Raj, reiterated the instructions and the shopkeepers assured to fall in line.

Oral instructions have been issued against footpath encroachment on Sawday Road. If the encroachment remains uncleared, the City Traffic Police in coordination with Law and Order Policemen and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), will be carrying out a simultaneous drive to clear the encroachments. It would be better if the encroachers vacate space on their own, without inviting Police action.