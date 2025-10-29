Tiger netted near Anjanapura turns out to be a different one
October 29, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 29 – Forest Department personnel, conducting a combing operation to capture the tiger that killed a man at Bennegere village in Saragur taluk, caught a different tiger at Anjanapura village in Nanjangud taluk yesterday.

The captured female tiger, about 8 to 9 years old, has been shifted to the Chamundi Wild Animals Rescue, Rehabilitation and Conservation Breeding Centre of Mysuru Zoo at Koorgalli.

On Oct. 26, Rajashekar, a resident of Bennegere village, was fatally attacked by a tiger while grazing his cattle, prompting the Forest Department to launch a large-scale operation to track down the animal.

Recently, a tiger was sighted near Eeregowdanahundi, Mahadevanagar and surrounding areas close to Hediyala in Nanjangud taluk. Drone footage confirmed its presence and the Forest team was immediately deployed to the region.

The operation, which began around 2 pm yesterday, involved three shooters, veterinarians and forest personnel, assisted by domesticated elephants Bhima, Mahendra and Rohit. After a three to four-hour effort, the team managed to capture the tiger.

Initially, a tranquilliser dart missed its target and the tiger fled. A second dart also failed to hit. The animal then crossed agricultural fields and entered Anjanapura village, triggering a public alert. Villagers were instructed through a public address system to move to safer areas.

A third dart successfully struck the tiger, which, under the influence of the tranquilliser, moved in a semi-conscious state towards the village and collapsed near a house. The Forest staff swiftly rescued it, placed it in a cage, administered first aid and transported it to the Koorgalli rescue centre.

Meanwhile, forest teams have resumed their efforts in the Nugu Forest Range to locate and capture the killer tiger.

The ongoing operation is being supervised by Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S. Prabhakaran and Hediyala ACF D. Paramesh, with the assistance of Veterinarian Dr. Ramesh, DCF Gurikar Ranjan and supporting staff.

