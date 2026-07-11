No need for Dasara Sub-Committees: GTD

July 11, 2026

Bengaluru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has urged the Government to reconsider the need for constituting Sub-Committees for this year’s Dasara celebrations, saying a leaner administrative setup would help ensure a smoother Jumboo Savari procession.

Speaking at the Dasara meeting in Bengaluru yesterday, he recalled that no Sub-Committees were formed during his tenure as District in-charge Minister.

“As a result, Jumboo Savari was conducted smoothly, without overcrowding by officials, and public had an unobstructed view of the spectacle. If committee members and Police personnel crowd the procession route, it will not retain its status as a world-famous festival,” he said.

He said Police personnel should march in uniform with proper insignia, maintain discipline along the route and regulate crowds from designated points to ensure the procession proceeds without disruption.

The MLA also called for fresh tableaux representing different districts, saying they should be designed by experts and avoid repeating themes.

Renovation and beautification

GTD urged the Government to take up immediate renovation and painting of Mysuru’s heritage structures and government buildings, including the offices of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Mysuru Development Authority (MDA). He also sought special grants for park development and city beautification.

Pointing out that several bus shelters still have exposed wires and pipes after removal of advertisements, he said civic authorities should rectify the issue and replace vacant spaces with displays highlighting Mysuru’s history and tourist attractions.

He suggested holding a full rehearsal of Jumboo Savari, along with Torchlight Parade, a day before the main procession to ease congestion on Vijayadashami Day.