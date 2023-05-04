No path for dog walkers

May 4, 2023

Sir,

This is further to the letter, “Dogs in Parks: Suggestions”, by Dr. Usha Srinath of Saraswathipuram in Star of Mysore dated Apr. 19.

As a dog lover and proud owner of four dogs, I am sad to say there is no place where I can walk my dogs safely in Mysuru.

The past week I have been repeatedly stopped and aggressively told to get off the footpath around Cheluvamba Park and instead walk on the road by a man who thinks my tiny leashed dogs are a threat to his safety!

Even when I steer away from him he loudly voices hypothetical situations where my dogs could attack him.

My dogs are vaccinated, microchipped, always on leash and have never lunged, barked or attacked anyone during their walks.

As a responsible citizen and to show respect to my fellow citizens who use the footpath, I carry poop bags in a waist pack to pick up any stool my dogs may leave on the pathway.

What is surprising is that there are multiple stray dogs inside the park and outside the parks that bark, run around unvaccinated and defecate anywhere they please but some morning walkers don’t seem to have a problem with this!

The public parks don’t allow dog walkers inside the parks, the University does not allow dog walkers within its campus and now apparently the footpaths are also a “no-go zone” for dog walkers. Where are we to walk our dogs then? On the roads where we will become a traffic hazard or worse, risk being knocked down by speeding motorists?

It is time that the City Administration cordoned off a small section within certain parks in their respective areas to a small dog park like it has been done in Cubbon Park in Bengaluru.

Also the administration in association with peta could run an awareness campaign letting people know that dog walkers have a right to walk their dogs in public while making it compulsory to put their dogs on leash. The awareness campaign could also sensitise non-dog walkers to be sensitive to the canines.

– Dr. Vidya Ranga, Mysuru, 24.4.2023

