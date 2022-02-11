No religious dress until matter decided: High Court
February 11, 2022

HC adjourns hearing to Feb. 14

Bengaluru: The Full Bench of the Karnataka High Court (HC)hearing pleas against the hijab ban in the State’s High Schools and Junior Colleges expressed its intent yesterday to issue an interim order directing students to return to classes — and that “till the matter is pending before the Court these students and all stakeholders will not insist on wearing religious garments.”

However, the Bench comprising Chief Justice of Karnataka Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice J.M. Khazi did not issue any interim directions in this regard after protests were registered by advocates for the petitioners.

The Court adjourned the hearing to Monday (Feb. 14) on pleas filed by girls to be allowed to attend classes  wearing hijabs.

Searching