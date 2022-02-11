Classes for 1-10 from Monday

February 11, 2022

Colleges opening after CM meets DCs today

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has decided to open High Schools from Monday (Feb. 14). The Schools and Colleges will be opened in a phased manner amidst growing protests over the hijab-saffron shawl issue.

As part of the first phase of reopening, students from classes 1 to 10 can attend schools. An announcement regarding the opening up of schools for classes 11 and above will be made later.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with all Ministers today (Feb. 11) at 5 pm to discuss the issue. Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Police officials and Education Department officials will also be present at the meeting.