‘No Time To Die’: James Bond is Back… in 3D!

September 29, 2021

Come Sept. 30, the latest edition of James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ releases to the big screens. Bond being a household name across the globe is expected to draw people into theatres again.

For the first time in 57 years, Bond is in a new avatar: in 3D

All multiplexes in city are equipped to screen the 3D version while DRC is the only one to be able to project the 4k version of the movie in 3D. Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of DRC, this Bond movie would be a befitting entertainment to the movie buffs, says Vaishali of DRC.

“With COVID positivity rates falling below 1%, the Government has allowed 100% seating in theatres. This will go a long way in kickstarting the industry and to provide quality time to a population deprived of this form of entertainment for a long time,” she said.

There will be a total of seven shows (including 3D and 2D) of ‘No Time To Die’ at DRC in Jayalakshmipura, Mysuru, on Screen 1 and 4 from tomorrow. While 3D shows will be screened at 10.35 am; 1.55 pm, 3.55 pm and 6.45 pm, 2D shows will be at 12.30 pm, 4.10 pm and 6.45 pm.

Also, INOX in Mall of Mysore on M.G. Road in city will be screening a total of five shows (three in 3D and two in 2D) of the movie.

Rajkamal Theatre on Vinoba Road in Shivarampet too will be screening four shows of the movie in 2D.