May 20, 2023

K.R. Manjunatha, Table Tennis (TT) National Referee, International Table Tennis Umpire and Blue Badge Umpire from Mysuru, has been nominated as Referee for the Khelo India University Games, Table Tennis event, to be held at Lucknow from May 24 to 27.

K.R. Manjunatha is an employee of LIC of India, Divisional Office, Mysuru.