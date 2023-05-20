Legends Premier League cricket tourney starts

May 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “Sports plays a key role in ensuring the fitness of the people,” said Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore (UoM).

He was addressing the gathering of cricketers during the inauguration of two-day Legends Premier League T-10 Cricket Tournament, organised by the Department of Physical Education, UoM, in association with Navodaya Cricket Club and Jai Hind Cricket Club, at SDNR Wadiyar Stadium (Gangothri Glades) in Manasagangothri here this morning.

Mentioning the significance of cricket, he said: ‘the particular game is integral to the development of the country, as it has been one of the favourites of the sports lovers of the country too.”

Prof. Lokanath also recalled the days when he was playing cricket, and how his busy schedule in the later years had kept him away from even visiting the stadium.

On hearing former cricket coach of UoM Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, the VC said: ‘like academicians, there cannot be retirement for coaches.’

Convener of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Mysuru Zone, Harikrishna Kumar traced the efforts behind organising Legends Premier League and thanked Director of UoM Physical Education P. Krishnaiah and Srinivas Prasad of Navodaya Cricket Club for taking pains in organising the tournament. Earlier, VC Prof. Lokanath also tried his hand on batting the ball to mark the inauguration of the tournament.

Sapient Education Trust, IFIMED Pharmaceuticals and Idea Infinity are supporting the tournament. Daljeet Ram, Chairman, Sapient Education Trust, cricketers Srinivas Prasad and M.R. Suresh were also present.

Inaugural match

The inaugural match was played between Mysore Gladiators and Mysore Lancers teams. Mysore Gladiators won the toss and chose to bowl.

A total of eight league matches — five at SDNR Wadiyar Stadium and three at JSS-Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE – KSCA) Grounds — will be played today.

SDNR Wadiyar Stadium: Mysore Lancers Vs Team Tumkur, Team Maharaja’s Vs Team Shivamogga, Team Maharajas Bengaluru Vs Mysore Maharaja’s.

JSS-SJCE (KSCA) Grounds: Team Shivamogga Vs Team Maharajas Bengaluru, Team Tumkur Vs Mysore Gladiators.

The first and second semi-finals followed by finals will be played tomorrow (May 21) from 10 am to 2 pm at SDNR Wadiyar Stadium. The prize distribution ceremony is organised at 4 pm.