Provide garbage bins at Rajivnagar 3rd Stage, Ring Road areas

May 20, 2023

Sir,

Mysuru city has been adjudged the cleanest medium city in Karnataka in Swachh Survekshan-2022 rankings. But our city is not completely clean because of the foul smell emanating from waste dumps and burning of waste materials causing environmental and health hazard.

Despite paying regular taxes to the MCC, there are no proper garbage bins in and around Rajivnagar 3rd Stage (Ring Road areas) to dump the wastes.

Will our elected representatives have a look into this issue and take proper action to reduce this garbage menace and keep our area clean and safe by placing trash bins?

– Syed Ateequr Rehaman, Rajivnagar, 6.5.2023

