Not a junction but a Dump Yard

January 7, 2026

Mahadevapura-SRS Prakruthi Nagar Junction filled with filth, raising a stink

Mysore/Mysuru: The intersection of Mahadevapura and SRS Prakruthi Nagar on the outskirts of the city has turned into an open waste disposal spot, with garbage littered along the roadside, drawing the ire of motorists and pedestrians who are forced to curse the authorities for the unabated menace.

Used plastic carry bags are strewn on both sides of the road along with biodegradable waste, which is rotting and emitting a foul stench. Plastic bags filled with various kinds of refuse have been flung indiscriminately and are often set on fire, adding to the pollution.

Adding to the concern is the presence of the Muneshwara temple nearby. Despite the religious significance of the area, people continue to dump waste without restraint. Apart from household waste, construction debris is being transported in goods autorickshaws and dumped at the spot, severely affecting the surrounding environment.

The accumulated waste attracts stray animals, particularly dogs and cattle. Stray animals rummage through the garbage in search of food, dragging plastic bags onto the road, which are later found strewn in the middle of the carriageway. Cattle feeding on plastic waste is also a serious concern, with such incidents being reported frequently.

Residents pointed out that packs of stray dogs, disturbed while scavenging through the waste, tend to turn aggressive and have shown a tendency to chase or attack passersby, especially two-wheeler riders. In several instances, riders have fallen while trying to escape from the dogs, fearing bites.

With flies swarming around the decaying waste, residents fear the outbreak of epidemics and avoid walking along the stretch.

Prakash, a student, urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to intervene at the earliest by implementing effective waste disposal and regular cleaning measures. He called for greater public awareness and strict action against violators through the imposition of heavy fines.

He also demanded punitive action against repeat offenders and the installation of CCTV cameras at vulnerable locations to deter indiscriminate dumping.