Bomb threat at RIE a day before Court scare

January 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A day before the bomb threat to the Mysuru Law Courts Complex, the Regional Institute of Education (RIE) at Manasagangothri received a similar threat.

The e-mail threat, received on Monday (Jan. 5), came to light later. The Mysuru Court Complex received the threat e-mail on Jan. 6.

Based on a complaint lodged by RIE Principal Pradhyumna Kumar Sethi, Jayalakshmipuram Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, an e-mail received at 10.17 am on Jan. 5, sent under the name Mohammad Vikram Rajguru, contained an attached letter claiming that attention was being diverted to Mysuru in the backdrop of the JACTO-GEO protests in Tamil Nadu.

The letter alleged that former LTTE members, in collaboration with ISKP operatives from Kashmir, had targeted the RIE campus.

The e-mail claimed that three RDX-based IEDs, allegedly prepared using ammonium nitrate, had been planted at critical points in the school building.

It further warned that one or two persons would approach the campus during lunch hours with remote-control triggers and if the devices failed to explode, would enter the premises and carry out a suicide attack. The letter urged immediate evacuation of the campus.

Following the complaint, Jayalakshmipuram Police conducted a thorough search of the RIE campus. Authorities later confirmed that no explosives were found. Efforts are on to trace the e-mail origin, including verifying the sender’s identity and examining possible links to extremist elements.