Bomb threat at RIE a day before Court scare
News

Bomb threat at RIE a day before Court scare

January 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A day before the bomb threat to the Mysuru Law Courts Complex, the Regional Institute of Education (RIE) at Manasagangothri received a similar threat.

The e-mail threat, received on Monday (Jan. 5), came to light later. The Mysuru Court Complex received the threat e-mail on Jan. 6.

Based on a complaint lodged by RIE Principal Pradhyumna Kumar Sethi, Jayalakshmipuram Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, an e-mail received at 10.17 am on Jan. 5, sent under the name Mohammad Vikram Rajguru, contained an attached letter claiming that attention was being diverted to Mysuru in the backdrop of the JACTO-GEO protests in Tamil Nadu.

The letter alleged that former LTTE members, in collaboration with ISKP operatives from Kashmir, had targeted the RIE campus.

The e-mail claimed that three RDX-based IEDs, allegedly prepared using ammonium nitrate, had been planted at critical points in the school building.

It further warned that one or two persons would approach the campus during lunch hours with remote-control triggers and if the devices failed to explode, would enter the premises and carry out a suicide attack. The letter urged immediate evacuation of the campus.

Following the complaint, Jayalakshmipuram Police conducted a thorough search of the RIE campus. Authorities later confirmed that no explosives were found. Efforts are on to trace the e-mail origin, including verifying the sender’s identity and examining possible links to extremist elements.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching